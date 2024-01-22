Dak Prescott’s brother rips Cowboys fans after playoff exit: ‘Done with drama’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The brother of Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott had some interesting remarks about the quarterback’s future with the team following their early exit from the playoffs.

Tad Prescott wrote on X that the issue for him and the quarterback was the fan base and the critical reaction to the Cowboys’ games was getting too much.

“Cowboy fans why continue to DM me TRUST ME, if I could get @dak to leave Dallas I would. I too want him out of Dallas,” Tad Prescott wrote. “The city and organization have been great to he and our family, but done with drama and the so called fans, but he loves this team, and wants to bring it rings.

“Those who really follow or know me, knows I have never spoken badly about the @dallascowboys as an organization or team, I’ve never spoken badly about a player on the team or the city of Dallas. It’s the so called fans I have an issue with.”

The Cowboys quarterback had an MVP-caliber season. He led the NFL in touchdown passes (36) and completions (410) as he helped Dallas win the NFC East.

Dallas finished 12-5, winning eight of their last 11 games after their bye week. But the team fell way short in their playoff game against the Green Bay Packers last week. Prescott’s two interceptions coupled with the poor defense had fans calling for his and Mike McCarthy’s jobs.

Neither appears to be going anywhere any time soon. Dallas has won 12 games in each of the last three seasons.

Since Prescott took over as the starting quarterback in 2016, he’s 73-41 in 114 starts with 29,459 passing yards and 202 passing touchdowns.