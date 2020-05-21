Dak Prescott offered five-year, $175 million deal from Cowboys, NFL insider says

Dak Prescott is looking for a monster contract from the Dallas Cowboys, and the latest reported offer might be the one he eventually inks.

Prescott was offered a five-year, $175 million contract from the Cowboys, which would make him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, NBC Sports’ Chris Simms reported Wednesday during an interview on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. The two-time Pro Bowler is reportedly seeking more than $45 million per year to play for Dallas.

“From what I know of the situation, alright, and I know from some people who are in the know, he’s been offered five years, $175 million,” Simms said. “He wants a four-year deal. If they do agree to a five-year deal, they would like a really big number at the end of that fifth year to cover their butts for what the market might be at the position five years from now. And I’ve heard he’s asking for somewhere like north of $45 million in that fifth year.”

According to ESPN, Prescott and the Cowboys are at a stalemate over contract length. Prescott reportedly wants a shorter contract than what the Cowboys are offering him.

The 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year has not had a losing season since taking the reins from Tony Romo prior to the start of the 2016 season. Since then, he’s racked up 15,778 passing yards, 97 touchdown passes, and 36 interceptions.

He has played in every game since taking over and had his best season yet in 2019. He recorded 4,902 passing yards with 30 touchdown passes and only 11 interceptions. However, the Cowboys sputtered during the season,finishing with an 8-8 record and missing out on an NFC East title.

Prescott was given the franchise tag by the Cowboys to start the season while he reportedly remained committed to getting a new deal.

Should he get the deal he was looking for, he would make more money than other quarterbacks who have won Super Bowls. Prescott has only appeared in three playoff games, winning one during the 2018 season.

It’s unclear whether the Cowboys and Prescott will get a deal hammered out. Dallas has already given contract extensions to Ezekiel Elliott, Jaylon Smith, La’el Collins, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Amari Cooper since April 2019.

Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones said last month he wasn’t concerned about the contract situation as the team prepared for the draft.

“It’s not in a list of priorities, as you could imagine, with everything that we all are dealing with, as well as what we’re doing with the draft,” he told reporters, according to ESPN. “So I don’t have a time frame, but I’m not concerned about that at all as to any of those issues. And again, no surprises here; no surprises on the amount that the franchise counts against the [cap]; no surprise that we’re sitting here, relative to where we are, without a long-term agreement.”

Sources told ESPN that Prescott does not plan to participate in the Cowboys’ offseason program until both sides agree to a long-term contract.