Dak Prescott ‘not interested’ in throwing for NFL record

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had quite a start to the 2020 season before he went down with a season-ending injury. He was having a massive year, stats-wise, throwing for 1,856 yards with nine touchdowns and four picks and a QB rating of 99.4.

Then, he got injured in a game against the New York Giants.

He still inked a new deal this offseason, but now he says he DOESN’T want to be the quarterback to set an NFL passing-yards record in 2021.

“I don’t want to throw for 6,000 yards, to be honest with you,” Prescott said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

“That means we’re not running the ball. That means we’re not probably doing the things we need to do to be a balanced, winning team. Sure, it would be great to have those numbers and to break that or to have that record or whatever it is. But it’s not something that I put in my head.

“As I said, I want to be the best offense in the NFL, and I think the best way we can do that is if I’m not throwing that many yards, and our run game is working, and we’re playing complementary football, and we’re winning a lot of games.

“I think if that’s the case, then hopefully I’m not playing as many fourth quarters trying to come back and do the two-minute drills we were doing in the first five games that got me a lot of those numbers.”

In five seasons as the Cowboys’ starter, Prescott is 47-27, throwing for 17,634 yards and 106 touchdowns.

Had he not been injured last season, Prescott was on tap to throw for 6,760 yards in 16 games, which would translate to 7,183 yards in the 17-game campaigns the NFL has now put in place.

Prescott has a solid reason for NOT wanting to break the record, currently held by Peyton Manning, who threw for 5,477 for Denver in 2013. But it would still be cool if he did.