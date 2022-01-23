Dak Prescott came under scrutiny from Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson following the team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild-card round.

Prescott is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL but has only led the team to three playoff appearances and failed to get the Cowboys to the NFC Championship.

Pearson was not happy with either Prescott’s performance or the way the team lost.

“I was really high on Dak, really high on him when they first drafted him. I was excited about that,” the Hall of Famer said Monday on “The Zach Gelb Show.” “Because of what he did at Mississippi State, brought that winning attitude there, I thought he could bring that here. He says all of the right things, but now is the time to put up. And Jerry Jones’ window isn’t that wide open, at this point. You’ve got to step up.

“I’m just wavering now with Dak. I saw regression as the season went on. That’s a disappointment at $40 million a year. It’s not about the money, it’s about that player playing the position and not improving, declining in a year where we started out so well. … We almost had the NFC East won in the first seven weeks. Then we started going downhill. A lot of it was on the offensive side of the ball, and a lot of it was predicated by the play of the quarterback.”

Prescott was 23-for-43 with 254 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception against the 49ers.

Prescott ran a draw play with 14 seconds left in the game and failed to get a spike to stop the clock. He was later fined for appearing to support the fans who threw trash onto the field in the area of the officials leaving the field.