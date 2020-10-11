Dak Prescott carted off the field after gruesome leg injury in Cowboys, Giants game

Dak Prescott was carted off the field Sunday night after sustaining a gruesome leg injury during the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants Week 5 matchup.

The Cowboys were leading by just one point with a little over six minutes in the third quarter when Prescott was injured at the end of a 9-yard run after getting tackled by Giants’ defensive back Logan Ryan. His right foot was bent at an awkward angle as Prescott grabbed at his leg in obvious pain.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The team said he sustained a serious right ankle injury and would be taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Prescott’s leg was initially placed in a cast but before he was carted off the field most of his teammates and several members of the Giants, including former head coach Jason Garrett, came over to see him off.

Players throughout the NFL took to social media to share their thoughts and prayers.

Sources say that Prescott will undergo surgery Sunday night.

The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Prescott in the offseason. He will make a total of $31,409,000 this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.