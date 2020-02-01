Dak Prescott calls being with Cowboys a 'blessing,' says he's not focused on playing anywhere else

Dak Prescott wanted nothing more than to be the Dallas Cowboys quarterback and for the last four seasons, he has done so, leading the team to two playoff appearances.

Prescott appeared at the DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket Lounge in Miami Beach, Fla., on Saturday and told NFL Red Zone Channel host Andrew Siciliano how much of a blessing it has been for him.

“It’s a blessing. It really is. It’s a blessing, guys, just to be able to have the platform that I have. I grew up wanting to be the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys,” Prescott said. “As I sit here today, in a way it’s amazing. But it’s hard work that paid off. When I tell people a lot of times, people ask me did I ever imagine I’d be here. Did I ever see myself here? And I tell them yes. I don’t think I would’ve been here if I didn’t see that, if I didn’t envision that. If I didn’t want that. If I didn’t work for it.”

Prescott could become a free agent in March if he and the Cowboys don’t come to terms on a new contract. While he told “The Dan Patrick Show” earlier this week that he thought a deal would have gotten done by now, he told Siciliano that he’s not thinking about being a quarterback for any other team.

“As the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, you don’t think about being the quarterback of any other team,” Prescott said. “So, sorry Dolphins. But you don’t. As I’ve talked about it, being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, as you said, there’s not many positions across sports that are comparable to it.”

Touching on his contract situation, Prescott said he’s only worried about things that are in his control.

“I control what I control. That’s everything I worry about,” he said. “When the time comes up, the time will come. It’s not anything I think about. Obviously, I’m blessed and very fortunate. I don’t play the game for that but like I said, if it comes it will be a blessing.”

Prescott is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

He had 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in 2019. He’s made two Pro Bowl appearances since he broke into the league in 2016.