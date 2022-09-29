Curt Schilling sounds off on Michael Kay’s call of Aaron Judge’s 61st home run: ‘Let the moment breathe’

Curt Schilling gave his opinion on YES Network’s Michael Kay during his call on Aaron Judge’s 61st home run Wednesday night in Toronto.

Appearing on OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich,” Schilling wasn’t a fan of how Kay didn’t let the moment “breathe” as Judge rounded the bases.

“I just wanted to see and feel the moment,” he said. “I didn’t need Michael Kay to explain to me that he just hit his 61st home run and that it was more than anybody since Roger Maris. We all knew it. So, shut your mouth and let the moment breathe.”

Schilling, a three-time World Series champion, has broadcast experience himself after spending years in the booth at ESPN. And in those times, he explained what he was taught.

“I was always taught, one of the things I think that helped me in the booth, was there are some moments that speak for themselves,” he said. “I thought that was one of them. He could’ve said everything he said after the fact. Everybody watching the game knew exactly what happened. They knew what the number was. But it’s also partial of today’s announcers.”

Schilling did admit, however, that there is “personal bias” on his end when it comes to Kay, who has been the Yankees’ play-by-play announcer with YES since 2002. Kay’s first taste of calling Yankees games came at the seat next to John Sterling during radio broadcasts in 1992 on WABC.

Judge is primed to hit his record-breaking 62nd home run in a single season, which would surpass Maris as the record holder in the American League, at Yankee Stadium this weekend for the team’s final regular season home stand against the Baltimore Orioles.

Kay will be on the call for that game, as Amazon Prime Video is allowing YES to have a simulcast of the game, though Kay and his team would’ve still called the game either way.