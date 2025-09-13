Cubs honor ‘lifelong’ fan Charlie Kirk with ‘moment of reflection’ after Utah assassination

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chicago Cubs flew the American flag at half-staff for Friday’s home game against the Tampa Bay Rays in honor of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated during a campus event in Utah on Wednesday.

The flag at Wrigley Field appeared to be flown at half-staff in accordance with MLB’s request that teams follow President Donald Trump’s presidential proclamation.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday, the league confirmed that it “asked all of the Clubs to follow the direction of the White House Presidential Proclamation and fly flags at half-staff in their ballparks.”

The proclamation from the White House ordered that flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday. In addition to the flag, Tyler Bowyer, the Chief Operating Officer of Turning Point USA, reported on “The Charlie Kirk Show” that the Cubs would be “recognizing” Kirk in some way during the game.

“He loved the Cubs,” Andrew Kolvet, Turning Point USA spokesman, added. “His grandma was a lifelong Cubs fan and she got to see the Cubs win the World Series and then passed away.”

“She lived to see the greatest thing as a sports fan for her and that meant a lot to him.”

The Cubs broke a 108-year drought when they defeated Cleveland in seven games to win the 2016 World Series. Kirk shared a photo on X of him and his grandmother celebrating the team’s victory at the time.

“We are thankful that after 108 years the CUBS ARE WORLD CHAMPS,” he wrote in a post on Thanksgiving Day.

In March, Kirk shared another photo of his family at a Cubs game.

The Cubs flew the flag at half-staff, but did not hold a moment of silence as the New York Yankees did for Kirk on Wednesday night.

Police confirmed Friday that a suspect in Kirk’s killing was arrested. He was identified as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox stated that a family member of Robinson’s contacted a family friend who then reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office “with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident.”