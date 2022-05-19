Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira goes after Everton supporter who taunted manager

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira appeared to take his frustration out on a celebrating fan after losing to Everton 3-2 on Thursday in their English Premier League match.

Everton supporters took to the pitch after the club came back from a 2-0 deficit. Everton’s win over Crystal Palace secured their spot in the Premier League to avoid relegation before Sunday.

The fan on the pitch appeared to have a phone in his hand and taunted Vieira as the manager was leaving. Vieira retaliated by grabbing the fan and kicking him. Footage of the incident went viral on social media after the manager’s news conference.

Everton manager Frank Lampard commented on the incident.

“I feel for Patrick,” he said. “I didn’t get him at the end. I would have said, ‘Come in with us.’ Although he might not have wanted that. Of course, he ran 80 yards across the pitch, and it’s not easy.”

Lampard defended the jubilation from fans.

“It was pure elation of fans who have come on the pitch after avoiding relegation,” he said. “If it is done in the right way, let them stay on the pitch, let them have their moment. As long as they behave, no problem.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewis scored the go-ahead goal in the 85th minute.

“It was unbelievably special,” Calvert-Lewin told Sky Sports. “The amount of pressure that we were under, going two goals down and then to get to 2-2, I just felt that another chance would come. I just had to make sure I was in the right area. It was an incredible experience.

“It’s why we love the game. It’s why the fans love the game. You don’t want to be in the position we were, but then it produces moments like this. You can go from low to high so quickly. It is the biggest weight in the world that has been lifted.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.