Cristiano Ronaldo sports longer hairstyle as he waits for Juventus' season to start again

Cristiano Ronaldo is really just like the rest of us – he could really use a haircut.

The Juventus star showed off just how long his hair has gotten while the soccer season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ronaldo posted a photo on social media Tuesday and asked his fans whether they “approved” of the new look.

SPANISH CLUBS ALLOWED TO TRAIN WITH GROUPS OF UP 14 PLAYERS

The picture received more than 10 million likes on Instagram and more than 357,000 likes on Twitter.

Juventus has not played a match since March 8, when Serie A shut down because of the pandemic. They defeated Internazionale 2-0. Juventus was leading Serie A with 63 points when the season was suspended and was only one point above Lazio for the position.

WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE IN ENGLAND CANCELED BECAUSE OF VIRUS

The Portuguese midfielder is in his second season with the Italian club. He had 21 goals and three assists during the 2019-20 season.

It’s unclear whether Serie A will resume the season. The clubs returned to group training on May 19, but the earliest the season would resume is mid-June.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Germany’s Bundesliga has already resumed play with Spain’s La Liga set to return to action soon as well. The English Premier League is right behind both leagues as well.