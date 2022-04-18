Cristiano Ronaldo reveals death of baby boy: ‘We will always love you’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most recognizable names in sports across the globe, announced a heartbreaking tragedy on Monday.

The Manchester United star revealed on Twitter he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez lost their newborn son. Rodriguez had given birth to a twin boy and twin girl. But the two made the announcement in a joint statement that one of them had died.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” their statement read.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angels. We will always love you.”

Ronaldo and Rodriguez began a relationship in 2016. The couple, who have a child together, Alana Martina, announced they were expecting twins in October.

In addition to the children he shares with Rodriguez, Ronaldo has twins born via surrogate, Mateo and Eva Marie, along with his son Cristiano Jr.

Rodriguez is the subject of the reality TV series “I Am Georgina” which premiered on Netflix in January.

Ronaldo, 37, is in the middle of his second stint with Manchester United. He has 15 goals for the Red Devils in 26 Premier League matches. The club beat Norwich City on Saturday 3-2.

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.