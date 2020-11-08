Cowboys' Stephen Jones says he regrets passing on TJ Watt in 2017 draft

Hindsight is 20/20.

As the Cowboys prepare to face the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Executive Vice President Stephen Jones reflected on what he believes is one of Dallas’ biggest regrets — passing on T.J. Watt in the 2017 draft.

“Absolutely,” Jones told KRLD on Friday when asked if he looks back in remorse. “You always do that if you’re truthful and you’re honest about what might could have been.”

Jones seemed to point the finger at former Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli in the team’s decision to draft Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton with the No. 28 overall pick. Watt would go just two picks later to the Steelers.

“The harder part of that is he (Watt) was in serious contention. I think the biggest issue was we were playing a 4-3 (defense) there with [defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli] and Rod was concerned about some tight hold up against the run in the 4-3, and (he) didn’t have that same concern with Taco,” Jones explained.

“Obviously, if you had that to do all over again, I wish we would have done that. And, of course, he’d fit probably better now in some of the things we’re trying to do with coach Nolan and our defense. He’s obviously a great player, he’s already on his way to a great career like his brother (J.J. Watt). I congratulate the Steelers for getting him.”

Charlton would be released after two lackluster seasons.

Sunday’s matchup could open up old wounds as the Steelers are the favorites to win over the Cowboys, who are coming off a three-game losing streak and have been without star quarterback Dak Prescott since Week 5.