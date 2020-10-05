Cowboys' Stephen Jones assesses team after 1-3 start to season

Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones is not ready to burn the whole thing down after the team’s 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Jones said Monday in an interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece” he doesn’t believe the team is that far away from turning it around but there’s a lot of work that still has to be done.

“I just think that we’re not as far away as it seems, but we do have a lot of work to do. And we’re very confident in this football team in spite of what we’ve seen in the first four games. We really believe we’ve got a great head coach, a great staff, and a great group of players that will get the job done,” Jones said.

“Like I said, the one redeeming quality is that it does show week in and week out, in spite of the holes we seem to be digging ourselves, we put ourselves [in position] with a chance to win the game at the end of these games when you wouldn’t think we had a chance. These guys will fight. We just have to get off to better starts and we certainly got to protect the ball, and we also got to create turnovers. That’s something Mike [McCarthy] stresses. We’re not getting the job done for whatever reason that is. I can assure you this, Mike will have them hard at work.”

Jones said that he believes the Cowboys have a talented team “but that doesn’t mean anything.”

“It doesn’t mean you’re a good team.”

Luckily for the Cowboys, the rest of the NFC East has played just as poorly. The Cowboys are currently 1-3, and in third place in the division. After the Philadelphia Eagles pulled out a 25-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, they are the division leaders with a 1-2-1 record.

The Washington Football Team is also 1-3 while the New York Giants are 0-4.