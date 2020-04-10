Cowboys stars Ezekiel Elliott, DeMarcus Lawrence giving back to community amid coronavirus pandemic

Dallas Cowboys stars Ezekiel Elliott and DeMarcus Lawrence announced this week they were trying to provide some relief to Texas communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Elliott posted on his Instagram on Thursday he was going to team up with the North Texas Food Bank and give 100 percent of proceeds from new merchandise he was releasing over the weekend.

FALCONS’ TODD GURLEY DONATING MEALS TO FEED ATLANTA RESIDENTS, HEALTH CARE WORKERS AMID CORONAVIRUS FIGHT

“Super excited to be teaming up with the North Texas Food Bank to help thousands of people during this difficult time. We will be releasing all new merch this weekend and donating 100% of the proceeds to NTFB with @centretx doing a match on whatever we raise,” Elliott wrote. “The vision of North Texas Food Bank is a hunger free, healthy Texas, we hope to raise hundreds of thousand to support those in need!”

Lawrence tweeted Wednesday he was teaming up with Lowe’s to thank health care workers and first responders for their efforts battling the illness, which has affected many in the state.

CARDINALS QUARTERBACK KYLER MURRAY DONATES $25G TO HELP PROVIDE MEALS FOR KIDS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“The Law’s came together last night for a DYI project to THANK our essential workers, first responders & health care workers! Thank you @Lowes for inspiring us to #BuildThanks ! I challenge all my followers to do the same w/ items around your home! Share w/ me when you do!”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As of Thursday night, Texas had more than 11,200 coronavirus cases in the state with more than 190 deaths.