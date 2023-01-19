FOX Sports 

Cowboys sign new kicker to practice squad after Brett Maher’s four missed extra points

Brett Maher missed four consecutive extra points for the Dallas Cowboys Monday night.

Luckily for them, it didn’t matter in the 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Dallas is playing it safe heading into the NFC divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers.

New England Patriots kicker Tristan Vizcaino (14) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills Dec. 1, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
(Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cowboys plan to stick with Maher. But, as an insurance policy, they signed Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad Wednesday, the team announced.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Maher became the first kicker to miss at least three extra points in a playoff game after converting 95% of them in his career.

Brett Maher (19) of the Dallas Cowboys misses an extra point during the first quarter of a wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.
(Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

ROB GRONKOWSKI BLASTS AARON RODGERS FOR FOCUSING ON MVPS INSTEAD OF SUPER BOWLS

This will be Vizcaino’s second stint with the Cowboys. He signed with them in 2020. He also made one appearance for the Niners that season and played in six games for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after missing an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in an NFC wild-card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.
(Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This season, he’s played in one game with the Arizona Cardinals and two for the New England Patriots.

Vizcaino is 11-for-12 in his career on PATs and has converted 15 of 20 field goal attempts.