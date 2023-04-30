Cowboys scout has heartwarming reaction after team drafts his son in sixth round

Most times, sixth-round draft picks do not get much reaction in a team’s draft room.

On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys’ sixth-round selection created a special moment for a member of the team’s personnel department.

Dallas used the No. 212 overall pick on Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, son of Cowboys assistant director of college scouting Chris Vaughn.

Chris was in the Cowboys’ draft room when the team picked his son, which led to a pretty cool moment. Shortly after the team made the selection, Chris became emotional and was seen crying.

He then went around the room and hugged several members of the Cowboys front office and the team’s longtime owner Jerry Jones.

At one point, Chris even had the opportunity to speak to Deuce on the phone, presumably to break the news that he would be the newest member of the franchise.

Despite being listed at 5-foot-6, Vaughn had a productive college career.

Vaughn was a versatile player at Kanasas State and did not hesitate if the coaches called on him to run in between the tackles.

“I always knew he was fearless and not afraid to run inside,” Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman told CBS Sports.

The Cowboys shared a throwback photo of the father and son, showing a young Deuce wearing a Cowboys T-shirt.

Klieman also lauded Vaughn for his ability to keep his feet and gain extra yards.

“We started to use him as a pure running back as the [first] season went on. I’ve been saying ever since he got here: He’s a very underrated running back between the tackles. Some of his best plays have 3- to 4-yard gains that could have been 5- to 6-yard losses. You can’t get clean shots at him.”

Vaughn ran for 1,558 yards and nine touchdowns for the Wildcats during the 2022 season. He also caught 42 passes for 378 yards.

Vaughn shined during his sophomore season, when he had over 1,800 combined rushing and receiving yards. He also scored 22 touchdowns that year.