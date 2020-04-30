Cowboys rookie CeeDee Lamb latest wide receiver to wear No. 88

Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is next in line to wear No. 88.

The first Cowboys wideout to wear the number was Drew Pearson, who started his career with the franchise back in 1973, and he played 10 years with the team. Next in line was Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, who ironically joined the team in 1988.

Irvin, along with quarterback Troy Aikman and running back Emmitt Smith, were key catalysts for the Cowboys during the early ‘90s, when the team won three Super Bowl titles over a four-year span.

BRONCOS GM JOHN ELWAY ON WHY TEAM TOOK WIDE RECEIVERS WITH FIRST TWO PICKS IN NFL DRAFT

Most recently, Dez Bryant wore the number in 2010. In 113 games for the Cowboys, Bryant had 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.

Dallas was able to add Lamb at No. 17 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Lamb being available at that point was even surprising to Stephen Jones, the team’s executive vice president. Jones told ESPN he wasn’t sure if Lamb was going to be there.

JOE BURROW, TUA TAGOVAILOA ARE FAVORITES TO WIN NFL OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

“Sure enough you look up and a guy like CeeDee Lamb is sitting there. He’s the best player on our board, not to take away anything from the guys who were sitting there,” Jones said. “We just had to follow our instincts and go with the best player.”

“I think we’ve got a very unique offense put together between having a really good offensive line, a tight end that can stretch the middle of the field, the three receivers and then [Ezekiel Elliott] in the backfield and an athletic quarterback that throws the ball very well,” Jones added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Now, with the number, come the expectations for Lamb. The former Sooners star caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns in his senior season. He was the third receiver taken off the board behind Henry Ruggs III, who went to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Jerry Jeudy, who was taken by the Denver Broncos.

“We certainly have opportunities to move the ball and score points,” Jones said. “We’ll just have to see. Obviously, we made that pick [of Lamb] because we think it makes us dynamic and certainly gives us the opportunity to really give people problems when they line up on the other side of the ball and when they defend us.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.