Cowboys player throws LA Rams intern to the ground during joint practice, sparking argument

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Albert Huggins got his hands dirty during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.

Huggins, a 6-foot-3, 301-lb NFL veteran, was seen knocking down a smaller member of the Rams’ staff to the ground during a drill between the Dallas D-line and LA’s O-line. After getting around Rams guard Grant Miller, Huggins just kept charging forward and then kept going after the whistle was blown, and extended his arms to push the equipment intern to the ground before turning around and getting back to his huddle.

The equipment intern was reportedly standing there to represent a quarterback in the pocket for the sake of the drill, but he started backing out of the play when Huggins started charging through. Huggins, who doesn’t have a career sack in the NFL, caught up to the staffer to knock him down anyway.

Rams players and head coach responded by running up to Huggins and other Cowboys players and engaging in loud and hostile exchanges. But the altercation never quite escalated to being physical.

After the play, the intern reportedly got back into position to represent the quarterback again.

The Rams had just come off a 13-12 preseason victory over the Cowboys on Sunday.

The two teams were also estimated to be the two most valuable franchises in the NFL, according to a report by Sportico on Tuesday. The Cowboys, estimated at $10.32 billion — $2.53 billion more valuable than the Rams at $7.79 billion.

