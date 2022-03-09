Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sued by woman claiming he’s biological father

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is being sued by a 25-year-old woman in North Texas claiming that he is her biological father.

The Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that in a lawsuit filed last week in Dallas County, Alexandra Davis said that she was conceived when Jones had a relationship with her mother, Cynthia Davis, in the mid-90s.

The court documents show that Davis and her mother reached a settlement stating that Jones would support them financially as long as the public didn’t identify him as her father. According to the court documents, a hearing is scheduled for March 31.

Cynthia Davis, who was separated from her husband when she met Jones, was working as a ticket counter agent for American Airlines at the airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to the court documents. That’s when Jones “pursued” Davis, and they began to have a relationship, but it’s unclear for how long it lasted, per the documents.

Shortly after Alexandra Davis was born on Dec. 16, 1996, Cynthia divorced her husband. When the couple got divorced, it was determined through DNA testing that Alexandra was not the child of Cynthia’s husband. He didn’t have to pay for child support, and Alexandra did not have a legal father, court documents showed.

Following the test results, Cynthia Davis told Jones that he was Alexandra’s father, the lawsuit states. Jones told Cynthia that he was not able to have any children, the court docs show.

The settlement called for a lump sum payment of $375,000 to Cynthia Davis, and Alexandra Davis was to receive “certain monthly, annual and special funding” from the trusts until she turned 21, court documents show. Alexandra Davis was also to receive lump sums when she turned 24, 26, and 28.

The newspaper reported that Alexandra Davis and her mother starred in the final season of a Dallas-area reality showed called “Big Rich Texas.” At the time, representatives for Cynthia Davis said she was living off a trust fund.

Alexandra Davis grew up in the Dallas area and graduated from Southern Methodist University, according to court documents. Jones has been in contact with Cynthia Davis, but he and Alexandra Davis have never met, the lawsuit said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.