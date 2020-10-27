Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones losses his temper during interview: 'Shut up and let me answer'

It’s safe to say that every member of the Dallas Cowboys, from the players to the fan base, is fed up and you can now add owner Jerry Jones to that list.

Jones exploded during a radio interview with KRLD on Tuesday when he was asked about a possible “void” in leadership just days after blowout loss against The Washington Football Team.

LACK OF RESPONSE AFTER ANDY DALTON HIT DISAPPOINTING, COWBOYS COACH MIKE MCCARTHY SAYS

“Where in the offensive line?” Jones initially said. “… But seriously, seriously where would you have a leadership void? Is it an experience void? Is it a talent void? Is it — I’m not trying to be cute here.”

Jones and the interviewer begin to talk over one another as Jones says, “The answer is no. The answer is no.”

The host then tries to clarify his question to which Jones says: “Well just shut up and let me answer … no.”

COWBOYS’ MIKE NOLAN STOPS MEDIA CALL AFTER HOT SAUCE INCIDENT

He continued: “I gave you the answer. When I go into the locker room, there’s no leadership void in my eyes. Now that’s your answer. Move on.”

Jones must’ve realized he lost his temper because he later acknowledged his “abrupt” comments.

He said, “… This certainly isn’t my most tactful time, you might say. I’m disappointed for our fans…I can’t tell you how disappointed I am.”

The Cowboys have had a rough go since the 2019 season, which ended with the firing of head coach Jason Garrett. This season was no better after losing star quarterback Dak Prescott to a serious leg injury in Week 5. Things got even worse on Sunday after backup quarterback Andy Dalton was taken out of the game after a bad tackle to the head.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reports surfaced after a blowout loss against the Arizona Cardinals last week that players felt the coaches were “totally unprepared” and “just aren’t good at their jobs,” signaling a strong disconnect within the team.

At 2-5, the Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.