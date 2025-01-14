Cowboys, Mike McCarthy agree to part ways in stunning move

The Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy reportedly decided to part ways after the two sides failed to agree to a contract extension.

McCarthy and the Cowboys couldn’t agree on contract length and with the one-time Super Bowl champion head coach’s deal set to expire this week, the two sides will separate, the NFL Network reported Monday.

McCarthy is reportedly expected to have interest from other teams. The Chicago Bears were rumored to have requested an interview with McCarthy but were denied. Now, McCarthy could interview with the Bears or other teams.

ESPN reported the New Orleans Saints were also expected to have interest in McCarthy.

He became the head coach of the Cowboys before the 2020 season, taking over for Jason Garrett, who had spent 10 years at the helm. Though McCarthy went 6-10 in his first season, he saw some success when the team was healthy.

Dallas was 12-5 and won two division titles from 2021 to 2023. The team made the playoffs each year but failed to get back to the NFC Championship, which has eluded them since they last won the Super Bowl in 1995.

The Cowboys saw Dak Prescott’s 2024 season end early and the team couldn’t recover. The Cowboys were 7-10.

It’s unclear who the Cowboys will target now. Team owner Jerry Jones has made his ambitions very clear about winning another Super Bowl.