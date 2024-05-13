Cowboys’ Micah Parsons weighs in on NBA-NFL player debate: ‘It ain’t hard to dunk’

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons weighed in on the debate over whether NBA players could fit into the NFL and vice versa as he responded to former guard Lou Williams.

Williams, a three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner, said on the “Underground Lounge” he thought “everybody should respect everybody’s craft.” He didn’t think there were 30 NBA players who could play in the NFL nor did he think the opposite.

“My problem where this conversation is going is I don’t like the fact that the NFL players are saying, their argument is, ‘Y’all soft. Y’all flop.’ This and that,” Williams said. “Let’s be clear, y’all motherf—ers flop too. Is football more than running, jumping, catching? Hell yeah. It’s agility It’s smart. It’s chess. It’s being able to beat your man off the line. Trying to teach somebody in front of you that’s trying to beat you off the line.

“I respect all of that s—. But when we start getting into the conversation about basketball players being soft this and that, basketball is way more contact than we get credit for. There’s p—ies on both sides, bro. I don’t want this conversation to get swayed like we the only ones p—ies. No, no. I see some of y’all n—-s catching that ball getting down too. Let’s not make this a physicality conversation. Let’s talk about skill.”

Parsons responded to Williams in a post on X.

“I dead a– watch mf go 0 points and play 30 minutes ! I it ain’t hard to dunk or make a lay up,” he wrote.

Parsons participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in February. He scored 37 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

The entire debate started last week when Austin Rivers claimed he could take 30 NBA players and work them seamlessly into the NFL, during an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA,” Rivers said.

Amid criticism from J.J. Watt, Rivers further explained his points.

“@JJWatt played 11 years [in the NBA] broski. Might play next year in fact… that would make it 12,” Rivers posted, “..like someone I know. Respect your [sic] a football legend holding it down for the bros. My comments weren’t meant to be disrespectful. Only a point to how athletically gifted SOME NBA players are…

“U don’t think Ant man [Anthony Edwards] could make that transition to the NFL? Wide receiver? Prime Lebron? Zion [Williamson]? Prime d rose [Derrick Rose] or [Russell] Westbrook? Aaron Gordon at tight end? Now give me yours for the NFL to the NBA… I’ll wait. Notice I never said myself btw. So easy on the shade towards me.”

