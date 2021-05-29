Cowboys' Micah Parsons misfires on '9-11' caption, apologizes in tweet

Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons created a stir earlier this week when he appeared to make a 9/11 reference on a social media post about teammate Jaylon Smith’s new jersey number.

Parsons, who will wear No. 11, missed the mark with his attempt to get hyped to be alongside Smith in the Cowboys’ defense. Smith announced he was going to wear No. 9 for Dallas in 2021.

Parsons wrote on his Instagram Stories: “9-11 that’s so scary.”

The former Penn State linebacker, who grew up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, tweeted Thursday he wasn’t making any references to the terror attacks that took place in New York City, Washington and Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Man people are sick! I would never disrespect my country in any any! I was i was supporting my teammate and I jersey numbers! The vet and the rookie! If you took any offense I apologize to all and to all those involved!” he wrote.

Dallas selected Parsons with the No. 12 pick of the 2021 draft.

He recorded 109 tackles and five sacks in his sophomore year for the Nittany Lions and was a consensus All-American selection. He decided to opt-out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.