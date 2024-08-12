Cowboys’ Micah Parsons declares he will ‘take a break’ from football after 2027 to prep for 2028 Olympics

Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons is among the NFL stars who have expressed interest in playing for the United States flag football team when the Olympics come to Los Angeles.

As the Paris Games closed on Sunday night, Parsons said he wanted to take a break from football after the 2027 season to focus on the 2028 Olympics.

“After 2027 ima take a break from football to prepare for the Olympics!” he wrote on X.

He added: “I need to find a way to get in the Olympics by 2028! What events yall think I can do?? Need ideas!!”

It’s unclear whether NFL players will be allowed to compete for Team USA at the Olympics.

USA Football announced its national team men’s and women’s rosters for the IFAF Flag Football World Championships, which start on Aug. 27 in Finland. The U.S. is in Group A in both the men’s and women’s competitions. There were no NFL players on the roster.

NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Kyle Juszczyk and Joe Burrow have expressed interest in competing in the Olympics.

“I 100% want to play flag football in 2028,” Juszczyk told Fox News Digital in an interview last month. “And whoever’s in charge of that selection committee, please go watch my 2022 Pro Bowl highlight tape. That is my resume for the Olympics. Hopefully, I can find a way to get in there.”

Burrow made his declaration in an interview on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take.”

“I really want to play for the Olympic flag football team. Like Me, Ja’marr (Chase), Justin (Jefferson)… Me and my friends out there playing football. I think it’d be really cool.”

Nearly a year ago, Mahomes said the same.

“NFL football, American football, has taken to further parts, all the way across the world, with flag football coming to the Olympics. I think it’s really cool, because football is a great game that has given me so much, and I want to make sure everyone gets the same experience that I got growing up,” Mahomes said at a news conference in November, according to the Olympics website.

“I definitely want to, but I’ve seen some of those guys play the flag football, and they’re a little faster than I am,” he said. “I know there’s not, like, linemen blocking for you. I’ll be 31, 32 years old, so if I can still move around then, I’m going to try to get out there and throw the football around maybe in LA. Just don’t tell coach Reid or [general manager Brett] Veach or anybody.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in October the league was “committed to working together to strengthen flag football’s place in the Olympic movement long-term, and we look forward to continuing this exciting journey with IFAF, the LA28 Organizing Committee, the International Olympic Committee and USA Football.”

