Cowboys make clutch defensive plays to stymie Bucs, pull off win

The Dallas Cowboys threw a wrench into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South division title hopes on Sunday thanks to clutch plays from the defense when it mattered the most.

Crucial Buccaneers drives were stopped dead in its tracks. In the fourth quarter, Baker Mayfield was intercepted in the end zone by Jourdan Lewis. Then, as the Buccaneers tried to final some last-minute gusto, saw running back Rachaad White get stripped by DaRon Bland.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The two fourth quarter turnovers helped Dallas solidify a 26-24 win.

Cooper Rush was 26-of-35 with 292 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert. CeeDee Lamb had seven catches for 105 yards. But the story of the game was the defense.

Mayfield was sacked four times to go along with the interception and White’s fumble. He had 304 passing yards and two touchdown passes but struggled to find a consistent rhythm.

SAM DARNOLD’S REMARKABLE TD PASS TO JUSTIN JEFFERSON HELPS VIKINGS EDGE SEAHAWKS

Chauncey Golston, Micah Parsons, Donovan Wilson and Linval Joseph each had a sack.

The Cowboys were only held to three points in the second half but did enough to crush Tampa Bay’s hopes when it mattered the most.

Dallas was eliminated from playoff contention before the game started but they were determined enough to make it more difficult for Tampa Bay to win the NFC South.

The Buccaneers fell to 8-7 and are behind the Falcons despite having the same record. Atlanta defeated Tampa Bay twice this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With two games left in the regular season, the Buccaneers have the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints left on the schedule. The Cowboys could help the Buccaneers with a win over the Falcons next week.