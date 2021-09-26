Cowboys’ La’el Collins attempted to bribe NFL drug test collector: report

Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins was suspended for five games earlier this month and on Sunday details around the discipline began to trickle out.

Collins, 28, was suspended on Sept. 10 for missing seven drug tests and then trying to bribe the league’s test collector, ESPN reported.

COWBOYS’ EZEKIEL ELLIOTT DISMISSES CRITICISM: ‘THEY’RE NOT THE ONE SIGNING THE CHECKS

According to the report, the NFLPA helped to negotiate a lower suspension of just two games but after the seven-year veteran appealed that suspension, an arbitrator appointed by both the league and the Players Association denied his appeal and reinstated the original penalty.

Collins is appealing that ruling based on his claim that there were circumstances excusing him from some tests, including his uncle’s funeral and the death of Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul last November.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The suspension went into effect in the Cowboys’ Week 2 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to ESPN, the decision is not expected to be repealed and he will be eligible to return in time for the Week 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Upon the initial suspension, Collins’ representative blasted the NFL.

“We are extremely disappointed in how the NFL has handled this entire matter from trampling on Mr. Collins’ rights to prematurely releasing the information knowing a timely appeal was filed to intentionally misleading the court at the hearing,” Peter Schaffer said, via Sports Illustrated. “The extent and effort the NFL went to accomplish its ends is appalling.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Collins is entering his seventh season with the Cowboys, where he has started in 62 of 63 games.