Cowboys kicker makes unfortunate history after third missed extra-point attempt, Dak Prescott gets frustrated

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is probably lucky his team was up 18 points at halftime.

Maher missed three extra points after each of Dallas’ three touchdowns in the first half. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he’s the first kicker in NFL history to accomplish the feat in a playoff game.

The last one in the second quarter garnered an angry reaction from quarterback Dak Prescott on the sideline and even Peyton Manning who was watching on the “ManningCast” was left dumbfounded.

Maher came into the game with decent stats.

He was 50-for-53 on extra points during the regular season and was 29-for-32 on field-goal kicks. He missed one extra point against the Washington Commanders last week. He last made an extra point against the Tennessee Titans in their Dec. 29 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Prescott and the Cowboys were on a roll. He was 15-of-20 with 189 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also had 20 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown in the first half.

The Dallas defense held Tom Brady to 11-of-23 passing in the first half for 96 yards.

The Cowboys took an 18-0 lead into the locker room. The last time Brady was shutout in the first half of a playoff game came during the 2001-02 playoffs against the Oakland Raiders. Brady ended up winning that game, which later became known as the “Tuck Rule Game.”