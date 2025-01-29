Cowboys’ Jerry Jones raises eyebrows with old-school phrase but there’s a good explanation

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones roiled fans when the team announced that Brian Schottenheimer would be the team’s next head coach, but it was his remarks to reporters on Monday that raised eyebrows.

It was not exactly Jones defending the decision that caught the NFL world’s attention. It was more how he said it.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

“There’s a very low percentage of this that is smiles and glory holes. Very low percentage,” he told FOX 4 Dallas when asked about his feelings toward the Cowboys’ fans reactions.

Jones’ use of the phrase “glory hole” drew confusion and mockery. The two most-known references for the term are an unkempt storage place or a hole in the wall used for sexual exploitation. However, Jones seemed to be referring to an open quarry.

Glory hole is also a term used in the oil and gas industry as a type of mining into the sea to protect equipment from icebergs or packs of ice. Jones made money in the oil and gas industry before he decided to buy the Cowboys in 1989.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sports Illustrated pointed out it was not the first time he referenced it either.

“I’ve been here when it was glory hole days, and I’ve been here when it wasn’t. Having said that, I want me some glory hole,” he said in 2012, via the Houston Chronicle.

When phrased like that, the Cowboys have not found any glory holes since the mid-1990s, when they last won the Super Bowl and were considered to be America’s Team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The addition of Schottenheimer was far from the marquee move fans expected, but the Cowboys were 12-5 for three straight seasons before being dealt with numerous injuries in 2024.