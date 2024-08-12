Cowboys’ Jerry Jones maintains CeeDee Lamb is ‘missed’ amid contract chaos

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones had a message for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as the two sides are engaged in a contract dispute with less than a month before the start of the season.

Jones made the remarks during the organization’s “Countdown to Kickoff” show before the Cowboys took on the Los Angeles Rams in their first preseason game.

“I think I got in trouble about it the other day when I said, ‘Look, we’re not urgent about CeeDee.’ Well, no one appreciates CeeDee being on the field any more than I do,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk.

“But let me say this, he wouldn’t be taking a snap out here today if he’d been here. You’ve got to use your head when you expose key players. … We know exactly what CeeDee can do. He worked out with Dak. And so we wouldn’t have him out here. It has really not anything to do with his contract. Dak won’t be out here this afternoon.

“And so the bottom line is, what it is is, no, there’s not that urgency. Now, I understand completely the angst that’s happening when you’re anxious about and someone says anything about whether you’re missed or not. Well, CeeDee, you’re missed, OK? But you’re not missed out here competing, and it doesn’t put any pressure, anyplace on us. It’s not pressure out here today and in practice.”

Lamb is seeking a new contract as he has become the No.1 wide receiver for the team following Dallas trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns before the 2022 season.

Jones appeared to ruffle feathers last week when he said there was no urgency to get a deal done.

Lamb responded on social media, writing “lol.”

Lamb is a three-time Pro Bowler and is coming off an All-Pro season. He led the NFL with 135 receptions on 181 targets in 2023. He had 1,749 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches – all career highs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

