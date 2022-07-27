Cowboys’ Jerry Jones faces backlash for using derogatory term for little people, apologizes for remark

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones apologized for using a derogatory term for little people.

Jones, 79, used the term “m—-t” when he was talking about Larry Lacewell – the former director of college and pro scouting for the Cowboys who died in May at the age of 85 – at training camp.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Cowboys executive said he wanted to “get me somebody, a m—-t” to dress like Lacewell and stand next to him at practices. Use of the term drew ire from Little People of America.

“M—-t is a term that has widely been known to be derogatory for years and should be common knowledge to anyone in the public arena, such as Jerry Jones,” the Little People of America told TMZ Sports in a statement. “Ignorance at this point is simply not an excuse. Any use of this disparaging slur along with suggestions or insinuations that our stature exists for amusement is deplorable and inexcusable.

TOM BRADY’S BUCCANEERS OFFENSE GETS ANOTHER SUPERSTAR RECEIVER: REPORTS

“Those who use the term m—-t any terminology that further stigmatizes people born with dwarfism are asked to educate themselves to eradicate this word,” the organization said. “Little People of America is asking Jerry Jones to issue an apology and vow to use appropriate terminology rooted in respect and dignity going forward.”

Jones apologized later Tuesday.

“Earlier today I made a reference which I understand may have been viewed as offensive. I apologize,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pro Football Talk noted that Cleveland radio host Tony Grossi was suspended for using the word in 2020 and former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis apologized for using the word in 2014.