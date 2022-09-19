Cowboys’ Jerry Jones builds confidence in Cooper Rush after win over Bengals: ‘He exceeded my expectations’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones appeared to be very pleased with Cooper Rush’s performance in the team’s 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Rush helped drive the Cowboys down the field to set up the game-winning Brett Maher field goal. Maher nailed the kick from 50 yards out and gave Rush his second win as a starter.

“He exceeded my expectations. He did,” Jones said of Rush after the game. “No reason why he couldn’t, but he did exceed my expectations. I thought his passing was outstanding.”

Rush was 19-for-31 with 235 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Noah Brown in the first quarter. Brown finished with five catches for 91 yards. Ceedee Lamb added seven catches for 75 yards.

“Every time you’re out there you just want to go play ball and do your job. Fortunately, I have a very good football team,” Rush said, via the team’s website. “That helps, (having) great players around me, and you just want to keep getting better. In the end, it was only my second career start, so you just want to keep improving.”

Jones said some of the anxiety he felt after Week 1 subsided. Dak Prescott went down with a thumb fracture in the loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I’m telling you, this performance out here today by Rush sure takes a lot of the angst out of that,” he said.

Dallas will play the New York Giants next Monday.