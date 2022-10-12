Cowboys’ Jason Peters, former Eagles star, calls Philly fanbase ‘f—ing idiots,’ but in a good way

Jason Peters may be with the Dallas Cowboys now, but he became a future Hall of Famer with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He made seven of his nine straight Pro Bowls with the Eagles and won the 2018 Super Bowl with the birds, though he was injured for the big game.

Peters knows all about the Philly fanbase, having spent 12 seasons with the team.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, he gave Eagles fans a backhanded compliment.

“I just know the Philly fans are f—ing idiots when it comes to camaraderie and the Cowboys — any team, really,” Peters said, according to The Dallas News. “They start throwing stuff at teams. Like, when we played the Vikings [in early 2017], they were throwing stuff. I mean, they nasty. … But they know that.

“They pride themselves on being nasty, you know, vulgar. They’re going to cuss at you. They’re going to throw stuff. They pride themselves on that. They know that. Philly fans are the wildest fans out there, to me.”

Peters will be a visitor at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time in his career. He never played there while with the Buffalo Bills for five seasons. The 2021 Chicago Bears, who Peters played for, didn’t visit Philly either.

He’s now on the other side of one of football’s fiercest rivalries, but he’s trying to keep it business as usual.

“If it’s Cowboys-Eagles, it’s going to be a feisty game. … It’s just another game for me. I get to go back to where I laid the foundation at and got my championship. But it’s a division game. It’s going to be a feisty game, and, like I said, it’s just another game for me,” he said.

The Eagles (5-0) are the last undefeated team in the NFL, while Cooper Rush has won four straight starts since Dak Prescott injured his thumb in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.