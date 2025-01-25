Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as next head coach

The Dallas Cowboys are hiring offensive coordinator Brian Shottenheimer as the team’s next head coach, the organization announced Friday.

Shottenheimer will take over as the team’s head coach after two seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator, replacing Mike McCarthy, who agreed to part ways with the team after a disappointing 7-10 season.

Since the Cowboys parted ways with McCarthy a week after the season ended, the organization missed out on the chance to interview candidates like Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn earlier in the process.

Shottenheimer joined the organization in 2022 as a coaching analyst, before replacing Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator in 2023. Shottenheimer’s first year as offensive coordinator coincided with quarterback Dak Prescott’s best season, as the team won the NFC East and had the fifth-ranked offense in the entire league.

However, 2024 was a different story. The team finished 16th in total offense after Prescott suffered a season-ending injury.

Still, Shottenheimer’s work as offensive coordinator was enough to prompt Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to choose him as head coach, bypassing other potential options including Deion Sanders and Jason Witten.

Shottenheimer, 51, brings nearly three decades of experience as an offensive assistant coach to the table. He served as an offensive coordinator for a few other teams before joining the Cowboys in 2022, working in that role for the Jets (2006-11), Rams (2012-14) and Seahawks (2018-20).

Schottenheimer is also the son of decorated former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer. The elder Schottenheimer was a head coach for four teams, recording the ninth-most wins (205) for a coach in NFL history.