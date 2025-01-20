Cowboys have longest NFC Championship drought after Commanders snap streak

The Dallas Cowboys were on the mind of NFL fans on Saturday even as the team failed to make the playoffs and jumpstarted their offseason by parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Washington Commanders’ win over the Detroit Lions marked the end of their long NFC Championship drought. The team will play for a chance to go to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1991 season. Washington has only made the playoffs seven times since that game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Cowboys now have the longest NFC Championship drought. Dallas has not been to the conference title game since the 1995 season. The team beat the Green Bay Packers in that game and then went on to top the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl. It was the last time the Cowboys appeared in a Super Bowl.

Since then, the Cowboys have made 18 playoff appearances. None of the appearances has yielded a victory in the divisional round.

RAVENS’ MARK ANDREWS FACES SCRUTINY AFTER TWO CRUCIAL MISTAKES IN PLAYOFF LOSS TO BILLS

FOX Sports noted that Tom Brady and the New England Patriots won six Super Bowl titles, with the quarterback adding one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The New York Jets got to back-to-back AFC title games but have not been to the postseason since 2010. The New York Giants won two Super Bowls, the Philadelphia Eagles won a Super Bowl, and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has as many playoff victories as Dak Prescott.

The Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins have longer conference title game droughts.

The Browns haven’t been to the AFC Championship since the 1989 season, when they lost to John Elway and the Denver Broncos. The Dolphins haven’t been to the conference title game since the 1992 season. Miami lost that year to the Buffalo Bills.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas has a lot to correct in the offseason. It starts with getting a new head coach.