Cowboys fan shoots TV after loss to Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys got thoroughly demolished by the Arizona Cardinals Monday night and one fan of America’s team did not take it well.

A video posted by Daniel Cisneros on Facebook shows a fan in a Dak Prescott jersey breaking a TV with what appears to be a beer can, punching it multiple times, then pulling out a pistol and firing several rounds into it.

It may have been a slight overreaction, but the Cowboys did lose 10-38, bringing the team to a 2-4 record on the year.

It was their first full game this season without Prescott, the star quarterback who broke his ankle in a gruesome play the week before.

It’s not just the fans who were upset, as players also sounded off on the coaching staff. Anonymous Cowboys told NFL network that the coaches are “totally unprepared” and “just aren’t good at their jobs.”

Head coach Mike McCarthy’s first year on the job hasn’t gone as planned, but the Cowboys could still make the playoffs because they play in the NFC East, easily the worst division in the NFL this year.

The Cowboys are currently 1st place in their division, as the other three teams are all tied for last with one win each. FiveThirtyEight predicts that the Cowboys have a 27% chance of making the playoffs.

