Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott on Week 1 critics: ‘Maybe they should be studying a little bit more’

Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t have time for criticism from those who don’t understand the game.

Critics turned their attention to the two-time NFL leading rusher in the Dallas Cowboys‘ 31-29 Week 1 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he registered just 11 carries for 33 yards but Elliot says stats don’t necessarily translate to performance.

“If you know football, then you can tell someone had a solid game without having the best statistics,” Elliott said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I feel if you’re saying that, maybe they should be studying a little bit more.”

The Cowboys’ rushing game didn’t stand a chance against the Bucs’ defensive line but Elliott said his role for last week was protection.

“I had a lot of blitz pickup.”

“Every play I’m given a job,” he said. “It’s my job to do that job to the best of its ability. I take a lot of pride in being well-rounded, do a lot of things, and I think it’s big for a running back to keep the quarterback safe, keep him untouched.”

Elliott certainly did that job well. Prescott went 42 of 58 for 403 yards and three touchdowns almost a year after suffering a devastating leg injury.

The Cowboys are expected to ramp up their running game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at 4:15 p.m. ET.