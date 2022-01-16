Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appeared to be a bit sour after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC wild-card round on Sunday evening.

Prescott’s season came to an end after he decided to run the ball on a quarterback draw with 14 seconds left and no timeouts. He ran the play successfully but failed to get another play off to stop the clock. A debate brewed over whether the Cowboys’ play-calling at the end the of the game was inept or whether the NFL officials made a mistake by taking too long to officially spot the ball.

Cowboys fans who were at AT&T Stadium watching the game were clearly upset over another disappointing way to end a hopeful season.

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater tweeted a video appearing to show fans throwing debris on the field while the officials and Cowboys players were entering the tunnel. While it appeared the debris was aimed at the referees leaving the field, Slater clarified tweeting the person who sent her the video told her the actions were aimed at Cowboys players.

Prescott was asked about fans throwing debris on the field. According to The Athletic, Prescott was “disappointed” when he was told fans were throwing the trash at players but changed his tune when he was told they were aiming for the officials.

“A credit to them,” Prescott said.

“The fans felt the same way as us. I guess that’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. I think everybody is upset with the way this thing played out,” he added, via Dallas Morning-News.

It’s unclear exactly who the fans were aiming for in the vide. Referees and players were heading into the tunnel almost simultaneously. One player did get hit with something but knocked it away with his helmet.

Dallas’ loss eliminates them from the playoffs.