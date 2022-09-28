Cowboys’ Dak Prescott still dealing with swelling, no timeline to start throwing, Mike McCarthy says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did not put a timeline on Dak Prescott’s return this week, adding that the veteran quarterback will need to pass a few more “stages” before he’s ready to begin throwing again.

Following the Cowboys’ 23-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday, McCarthy revealed that Prescott is still dealing with some swelling on his thumb after having his stitches removed.

“The first threshold was to get the stitches out. He got the stitches out last night. He still has some swelling that he has to deal with. Once he gets past the swelling and the strengthening stage, then he’ll get to the point where he’ll be able to throw,” McCarthy said Tuesday.

“He’ll be dealing with more rehab this week and hopefully we’ll get the swelling and the strength where it needs to be. But I do not have a timeline on when he’ll start throwing.”

Prescott underwent surgery on his fractured right thumb earlier this month after injuring his hand during the fourth quarter of Dallas’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that his progress has been “nothing short of amazing,” but echoed McCarthy’s concerns over “whether or not he’ll be able to grip and throw the ball.”

In the meantime, backup quarterback Cooper Rush has taken over the position well, winning both of his starts for Dallas. In Monday night’s win over the Giants he went 21-of-31 for 215 yards, one passing touchdown, and no interceptions.

McCarthy praised his performance on Tuesday, adding that he’s displayed “total command of the offense.”

“I think you have to recognize, clearly, how he’s played the quarterback position. He’s played well the last two weeks. He has total command of the offense,” McCarthy said of Rush. “He played the position very well. He’s making good decisions. He’s throwing the ball on time. He’s trusting his receivers. I thought he put together two really good games.”

The Cowboys on Sunday will host the Washington Commanders, who are fresh off a 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.