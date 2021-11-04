Cowboys’ Dak Prescott says it’s ‘safe to say’ he will play vs. Broncos

Dak Prescott may be back on the field against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback announced that it’s “safe to say” he will play after missing last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings after he was a full participant during Thursday’s practice.

Prescott practiced for the first time since suffering a calf strain back in Week 6. He was injured on the last play of the game against the New England Patriots. The Cowboys had a bye in Week 7, but he wasn’t able to play when the team returned to play.

“I feel good,” Prescott said on Thursday. “I had two great days of practice. I’m looking forward to Sunday.”

Prescott added that he’s “pretty close” to being 100%, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Backup Cooper Rush filled in for Prescott and played well. He threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-16 victory over the Vikings. The Cowboys enter Week 9 on a six-game winning streak and have a great chance to make it seven in a row when they play Denver.

Through the first six weeks of the season, Prescott has 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions with a 115 passer rating. He also has a league-leading 73.1 completion percentage.

“We feel like we’ve got something really special going with our locker room and everything that’s going on,” head coach Mike McCarthy said, via the Dallas Morning News. “But we’re about beating Denver. I think the overview questions, the big-picture questions, we have to answer them … We need to keep winning.”