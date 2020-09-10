Cowboys' Dak Prescott says brother's death was a suicide

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his older brother Tad said Wednesday that their brother Jace’s death in April was a suicide.

Dak Prescott, during an appearance on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger,” said he slept through several texts and messages about the news. His father had to wake him up and give him “some of the worst news that I’ll ever get.” Prescott also believes his mother’s death in 2013 was due to colon cancer.

“Jace at the time was finishing with school and was home, was with her, and watched it,” Prescott said. “She couldn’t necessarily hide it from Jace because he was there every day. He saw the times where she would have to spend probably 10-plus hours throwing up, this and that, and saw the medicine she had to take.

Prescott added: “And, almost, you can’t even put into the words the burden. It’s something only Jace knew. And he didn’t necessarily share that. And Jace was never really much of a talker, so when something like that was a huge burden on him, he didn’t know how to share it. He didn’t know how to be vulnerable about it.”

Prescott added that the struggles his brother faced before committing suicide opened him up to the importance of vulnerability.

“He had a lot of burdens on him,” Prescott said. “He had a lot of tough things and my sense of saying that is, it showed me how vulnerable we have to be as humans. How open we have to be because our adversity, our struggles, what we go through is always going to be too much for ourselves and maybe too much for even one or two people. But never too much for a community or never too much for the people and the family that you love. So we have to share those things.”