Cowboys’ Dak Prescott ‘determined’ to play in Week 7 against Lions, owner Jerry Jones says

The run that the Dallas Cowboys went on following the loss of quarterback Dak Prescott after Week 1 of the NFL season came to an end Sunday night in Philadelphia.

After going 4-0 with Cooper Rush under center following Prescott’s thumb injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the opening week of the NFL season, the Cowboys finally came back down to earth, losing to the Eagles 26-17.

While Rush has done a more than stellar job since Prescott’s injury, the Cowboys’ ceiling is significantly higher with Prescott under center, and Dallas is doing everything it can to get him back on the field.

COWBOYS EXPECT DAK PRESCOTT TO BE CLEARED FOR PRACTICE SUNDAY

“Let’s just say this – he’s determined to (play Sunday),” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “From my perspective, from what I can know and see, I think he’s gonna get there. We feel like that physically he is at a position that the risk-reward justifies him being out there in terms of any recurrence of the injury. Set that one off to the side, we don’t have that to think about.

“So, it’s a question of him getting ready. And he’s going to be given every opportunity this week to get ready to go play.”

On Monday, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Prescott is expected to be back at practice on Wednesday.

“Dak is going to be cleared officially…. The expectation is for Dak to be cleared today or tomorrow,” McCarthy said via the Dallas Morning News.

Prescott underwent surgery on his throwing thumb on Sept. 12, and McCarthy has said in previous weeks that he wants to see Prescott practice for a full week before returning to a game.

Since Prescott’s injury, Rush has played very well under center, throwing for five touchdowns as Dallas sits at 4-2 on the season. But against Philadelphia Sunday night, Rush threw three interceptions, struggling with a QBR of 32.2 on the night.

