Cowboys’ Amari Cooper: ‘I think I’m the best receiver in the league’

Amari Cooper is entering his seventh season in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is a four-time Pro Bowler and believes he’s the best at his position in the league.

Cooper played in all 16 games for the Cowboys in 2020. He had a career-high 92 catches and recorded 1,114 receiving yards with five touchdowns. He made the declaration about his standing among other top receivers on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think I’m the best receiver in the league,” Cooper said, via the Dallas Morning News. “But there’s a difference between thinking you’re the best and actually going out there and proving it.”

Cooper did admit he doesn’t think he’s proved it just yet.

TOM BRADY MIGHT HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT THESE COWBOYS PLAYERS AFTER JERSEY RULE COMPLAINT

The 27-year-old former Alabama standout has never led the league in any of the major receiving categories – catches, yards or touchdowns – during his short career. But even with Dak Prescott injured early in the 2020 season, he still managed to have a great season.

Cooper will line up as the No. 1 receiver on the Cowboys’ offense next to Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas will start its 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. The Cowboys are looking for their first division title and playoff appearance since 2018.