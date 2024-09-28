Cowboys’ already-depleted defense hit with more injuries to star rushers

The Dallas Cowboys earned their seventh-consecutive win against the New York Giants on Thursday, but it came at a cost.

The Dallas defense has already hurt, with record-breaking defensive back DaRon Bland out with a stress fracture in his foot.

Somehow, despite entering Week 4 as the worst run-defense in the league, Dallas managed to hold running back Devin Singletary to just 24 rushing yards. (The Cowboys had allowed 467 in their previous two games combined.)

However, the run defense might need a lot of help to repeat such an effort after two star defensive lineman suffered injuries.

All-Pro rusher Micah Parsons reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain, while four-time Pro Bowl lineman DeMarcus Lawrence has a sprain in his right foot.

Lawrence has looked to be in Pro Bowl form again, leading Dallas with three sacks. Parsons, meanwhile, has been a Defensive Player of the Year candidate since joining the league in 2021, totaling 41.5 sacks in his young career.

According to ESPN, Lawrence is set to miss a couple of weeks. Parsons’ timetable is unknown, but history shows a high-ankle sprain typically leads to an absence of at least two weeks.

Dallas came away with a 20-15 victory on Thursday in MetLife Stadium, as the G-Men failed to find the end zone. Greg Joseph kicked five field goals, but Rico Dowdle and CeeDee Lamb scored touchdowns, while Brandon Aubrey drilled a pair of kicks.

The good news about these injuries is that Dallas’ bye week comes after their next two games, so,= if both injuries take two to three weeks to heal, both should be fully healthy upon the team’s return.

Dallas improved to 2-2 on the season, as they look to become the first team to defend the NFC East crown in two decades.