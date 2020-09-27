Cowboys' Aldon Smith fined more than $12G for hit on Rams' Jared Goff in NFL return

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith was fined $12,004 on Saturday for a big hit on Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff in his first game back since being suspended in 2015.

The NFL fined Smith for roughing the passer after hitting Goff in the head with just minutes left in the third quarter during the Week 1 matchup, according to the NFL Network.

NFL INVESTIGATING RAIDERS OVER BREACHED COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS IN WEEK 2: REPORT

The hit, which was not called at the time, led to an interception and eventually a field goal for Dallas. Los Angeles would end up beating Dallas 20-17 in the first-ever game at the newly built SoFi Stadium.

Smith has had several run-ins with the law. In 2014 he was suspended for nine games while playing for the San Francisco 49ers for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He was later released after being arrested for his third DUI.

CAM ROBINSON’S EJECTION DURING JAGUARS GAME RAISES QUESTIONS WITH FANS

He was eventually signed by the Oakland Raiders but was suspended for one year by the league for a hit-and-run incident. He resigned with the team in 2016 but was not granted reinstatement.

The Raiders kept his contractual rights until 2018 when San Francisco police issued a warrant for his arrest in a domestic violence case.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Smith signed a contract with the Cowboys early in the offseason and was eventually reinstated by the league.

He has registered 16 total tackles and one sack since returning this season.