Coveted rookie card of Pirates star Paul Skenes pulled by young collector after offer from MLB team

The coveted one-of-a-kind autographed MLB debut patch card of Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes is no longer on the market.

An 11-year-old collector from Southern California decided to pull the card, which was featured in the 2024 Topps Chrome Update set.

The card of Skenes, who was named the 2024 National Leage Rookie of the Year, drew significant interest when the trading card and collectible manufacturer unveiled it in November.

Shortly after the card became public knowledge, the Pirates became vocal about getting it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While any Skenes autographed card carries some value, the MLB debut patch edition is a one-of-a-kind collectible, making it highly sought.

The Pirates offered a lengthy package of perks in exchange for the card. A pair of premium Pirates season tickets for a three-year period, a meet and greet with Skenes and autographed jerseys were among offerings from the team.

Despite the latest turn of events, the Pirates confirmed the team remains ready to honor the offer.

ICHIRO SUZUKI HEADLINES NEWEST BASEBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS; 2 OTHERS ELECTED TO COOPERSTOWN

“An 11-year-old collector just pulled the Paul Skenes 1/1 Debut Patch card! Our offer still stands… you know where to find us,” the Pirates posted on X Tuesday.

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, who is dating Skenes, added another incentive to whomever locates the card.

“Let’s raise the stakes…the person who finds this card can sit with me at a Pirates game in my suite,” Dunne wrote in a post to her Instagram story.

Skenes, 22, delivered a season to remember in 2024, finishing 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA and 170 strikeouts.

Before winning NL Rookie of the Year, Skenes was named to the MLB All-Star team. Skenes was the top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and made his big league debut in May.

Rookies have worn MLB debut patches on their jerseys since 2023. Topps acquired the patches and created the unique cards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In November, Sports Collectors Digest projected the card could command a six-figure price tag.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.