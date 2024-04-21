Country star Tim McGraw dons Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever jersey at concert in Indianapolis

At his Indianapolis concert on Thursday, Tim McGraw paid tribute to the city’s newest star.

The Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark with the first pick in the WNBA Draft on Monday, automatically making her one of the biggest athletes in the area.

Three days later, McGraw was in town for his Standing Room Only Tour, and he took the stage with Clark’s jersey.

“We like it, we love it,” the Fever’s X account posted Thursday with a nod to McGraw’s song, “I Like It, I Love It.”

McGraw was pretty lucky to get a jersey, considering most sizes of Clark’s jersey were sold out on Fanatics within an hour.

Seeing the Fever own the top pick, Clark was excited, knowing she had the opportunity to stay relatively close to home.

“Obviously, I’m a Midwest girl, I’m from Iowa. This is five hours from Iowa City, seven hours from Des Moines, where I grew up. But I’m super pumped – this is a basketball state. People love it here,” she said to Pat McAfee earlier this week.

Clark heads into her WNBA rookie season with millions of fans already in tow after she mesmerized the sports world to the point where South Carolina’s legendary head coach, Dawn Staley, already dubbed her one of the greatest of all time in women’s basketball.

Clark averaged 28.4 points over her four seasons with the Hawkeyes, including 31.6 points per game with 8.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds during her incredible 2023-2024 senior season.

This past season, she set numerous records, but perhaps none as prestigious as becoming the NCAA’s all-time points leader.

Clark finished her career with a total of 3,951 points, including 548 three-pointers made on 1,452 attempts for a 37.7% mark from beyond the arc.

She also was the star for four most-viewed women’s college basketball games of all-time, three of them being Iowa’s final three games of this most recent March Madness tournament.

The Iowa-South Carolina championship game drew 18.7 million views to ABC’s coverage with a peak of 24 million viewers during the game, according to ESPN. The number is up 89% from last year and 285% from the 2022 national championship.

