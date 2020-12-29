Cotton Bowl Classic 2020: Florida vs. Oklahoma preview, how to watch & more

The 2020 Cotton Bowl Classic will be played between the Florida Gators and the Oklahoma Sooners on Dec. 30, 2020. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Florida and Oklahoma were among the teams on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff. The Gators lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship game while the Sooners finished their season as the Big 12 champions. But the teams didn’t have enough wins to get to the next level.

Florida arguably has the Heisman Trophy favorite in Kyle Trask leading its offense. Trask leads the nation with 4,125 passing yards and leads in touchdown passes with 45. Tight end Kyle Pitts has 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s been among the Gators’ top targets. Ventrell Miller and Shawn Davis will be tasked to stop Spencer Rattler and the Sooners.

Rattler can pass and run the ball. He has 2,784 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes. On the ground, he ran for 120 yards and five touchdowns. Rhamondre Stevenson and Marvin Mims are among the other top offensive talents for the Sooners. Oklahoma has had an up and down season but wrapping up a Cotton Bowl win would put a bow on the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Florida is on a two-game bowl winning streak. Oklahoma is on a three-game bowl losing streak.

**

COTTON BOWL CLASSIC INFO

Sponsor: Goodyear

Date: Dec. 30

Time (EST): 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Location: Arlington, Texas

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

COTTON BOWL RECENT WINNERS

2019: Penn State

2018: Clemson

2017: Ohio State

2016: Wisconsin

2015: Alabama