Coronavirus forces Golden State Warriors to play next home game without fans

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly made a plan to combat the coronavirus from spreading further as San Francisco officials announced Wednesday a moratorium on crowds of 1,000 or more gathering in the community.

The Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets will play without fans at the Chase Center on Thursday, The New York Times reported. Golden State will be the first professional sports team in the U.S. to play without anyone in their seats because of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has affected people across the globe.

The Warriors later confirmed the news in a tweet.

Furthermore, ESPN reported that the Warriors are planning to play several home games without a crowd for the foreseeable future. Sources told ESPN that Golden State is still weighing options and that more direction from the NBA could come during a conference call later on Wednesday.

The city of San Francisco made the decision on crowd limitations on Wednesday.

“We know that this order is disruptive, but it is an important step to support public health,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “We’re following the recommendations of public health officials to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. This order mirrors actions being taken by other local governments and is informed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. We know canceling these events is a challenge for everyone and we’ve been talking with venues and event organizers about the need to protect public health. Today I spoke with the Warriors to discuss the steps we’re taking to cancel large events and they are in support of our efforts.”

Golden State has seven more home games left this season. After Thursday’s game against Brooklyn, the Warriors don’t play at the Chase Center again until March 25. Their final home game of the season is April 13. Golden State has already been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Warriors don’t play road games on the West Coast until April 7, when they face the Los Angeles Lakers. They have a March 21 road game against the New York Knicks.

New York state is also dealing with a coronavirus outbreak but there were no updates on any plans to alter fan access at Madison Square Garden.