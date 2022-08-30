Cornhuskers’ Casey Thompson done with questions about Texas: ‘I’m focused on Nebraska’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Casey Thompson started in 10 games with the Texas Longhorns last year and spent four years down south. After the 2021 season, he entered the transfer portal and made his way to the University of Nebraska.

Now that his tenure with Nebraska is officially underway, he wants to stop talking about his former Longhorns.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, he made a formal request to no longer be asked questions about Texas.

“I’m very close to those over at Texas and I wish those guys best of luck this season,” said Thompson via Saturday Tradition. “I’m still close to a lot of the players … I respect them, but moving forward, I don’t really want to be asked questions about Texas because I’m focused on Nebraska and moving forward with this team.”

Thompson referred to a question he was asked last week about the teams’ depth. When he said that Nebraska had more depth than Texas, he said the Longhorn media took it the wrong way, so he doesn’t want to “stir the pot.”

Last year at Texas, he completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine picks. He also had four rushing touchdowns.

Thompson will try to revive the Cornhuskers from a 3-9 season in 2021, but the comeback tour — and his Cornhuskers debut — didn’t go exactly as planned.

Despite throwing for 355 yards and a touchdown (he also ran for one), he threw two interceptions, and the heavy-favorite Cornhuskers fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Dublin, Ireland.