Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard is going to stay in Miami.

Howard and the Dolphins agreed to a restricted contract, according to head coach Brian Flores. This came after the All-Pro cornerback demanded a trade after he said that he didn’t “feel valued, or respected by the Dolphins.”

“We’re excited to have gotten this done,” Flores said via NFL Network. “In any negotiation, compromise is important. We want all sides to be happy.”

Howard received a $1 million Pro Bowl incentive and $3.5 million in additional incentives, NFL Network reported. The Dolphins also agreed to dismiss all of his minicamp fines as well. Miami also guaranteed $6.78 million of Howard’s 2022 salary, and agreed to negotiate a new deal with him next year.

Howard, a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2020. He led the NFL with 10 interceptions and 20 passes defended last season.

Howard signed a five-year, $75.25 million contract extension with the Dolphins in 2019. Last year, the team signed fellow cornerback Byron Jones to an even larger contract (five-year, $82.5 million), and it didn’t sit well with Howard.

Howard, who played college football at Baylor, is a two-time Pro Bowler. He led the NFL in interceptions in 2018 and 2020 and has 22 total interceptions in his career.